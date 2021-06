Mostly sunny skies after morning clouds, highs near 92. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour this afternoon.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 56. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 104. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for high temperatures around 107 on Sunday. Cooling to 98 by Tuesday. Then back into the low 90’s by next weekend.