North County Weather 7.09.2021

Sunny and warm again today, highs near 102 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. WSW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 66. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 105. 95 in Atascadero. Westerly winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for high temperatures near 102 Sunday, 101 Monday through the weekend. Then, the north county will cool off next week. High temperatures dropping down into the mid 80’s by the middle of next week.