North County Weather 7.29.2021

Sunny and warmer today in the north county. Highs near 98 in Paso Robles. Near 92 Atascadero. WNW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 60. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but cooler, highs near 93 in Paso Robles.

86 in Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a cooling trend this weekend with highs in the low 90’s. Highs will stay in the low 90’s thru Tuesday of next week, then temperatures will go back up into the upper 90’s.