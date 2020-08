Morning clouds becoming mostly sunny this afternoon, high’s near 100. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50’s. NW winds at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds, highs near 103. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour tomorrow.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this weekend with highs over 100 through Monday. Cooling off Tuesday.