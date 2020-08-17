North County Weather 8.17.2020

Partly cloudy this morning, sunny this afternoon with high’s near 110. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, increasingly cloudy after midnight with lows near 70. Westerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds, highs near 112. NNW winds 15-25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through this weekend with a cooling trend beginning Wednesday. High’s near 109 Wednesday and down around 100 Saturday and Sunday, then sneaking back up to 104 early next week.