Opening Monologue 8.18.2020

Another hot one today in the north county.

Forecasters say high temperatures will reach 112 in Paso Robles. 107 in Atascadero. The cooling station is operating at centennial park for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

Smoke continues to linger. The smoke is from the River fire which is burning out of control in northern Monterey county. The River fire has burned nearly 4,000 acres. It’s 10% contained in the hills south of Salinas.

Of three fires in San Luis Obispo county, only the Whale fire is not fully contained. As of yesterday, the Whale fire near the Whale Rock reservoir was 65% contained. Old Creek road was closed yesterday because of the Whale fire. 77 Cal Fire personnel are fighting that blaze. It’s burned about 210 acres.