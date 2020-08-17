46 East Road Work 8.17.2020

Drivers can expect delays and temporary lane closures on highway 46 east starting Monday morning.

Caltrans crews will remove and replace striping along the highway from east of McMillan Canyon Road to west of Lucy Brown Road, in Shandon.

The project is scheduled to run between 8 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon through Wednesday. Delays should not last longer than 10 minutes, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.