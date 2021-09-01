North County Weather 9.01.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, but much cooler. Highs today near 79 in Paso Robles. Near 76 Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 48. Westerly winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 82 in Paso Robles. 78 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a slight warming trend beginning Friday. Highs in the upper 80’s Friday. Into the low 90’s Saturday and mid 90’s Sunday then it will begin cooling off again on Labor Day with temperatures sliding back into the low 90’s next week.