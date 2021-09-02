North County Weather 9.02.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, but again, cooler. Highs today near 82 in Paso Robles. Near 78 Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47. WNW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 90 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a slight warming trend this weekend. Highs in the low 90’s Saturday and mid 90’s Sunday then it will cool off again on Labor Day. Temperatures will drop back into the low 90’s early next week in the north county.