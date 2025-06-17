Paso Council Establishing Meeting Dates For Finance Authority 6.17.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6.

On tonight’s agenda is an item that continues the formation of a new finance authority for future capital improvements. This authority is being formed to help fund the needed 15 million dollars for the Vine street bridge alignment project through bonds.

The financing authority was previously established in May 2025. This meeting will approve the authority’s bylaws, establish regular meeting dates, and appoint officers.

The agenda says officers for the authority are as follows: the chairman shall be the mayor, vice-chairman shall be the mayor protem, executive director shall be the city manager, the treasurer shall be the finance director, and the secretary shall be the city clerk.

Regular meeting dates shall be the same dates as regular city council meetings.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.