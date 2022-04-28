Nurses Picket Twin Cities 04.28.2022

Nurses lined along Las Tablas road in Templeton yesterday, right in front of Twin Cities hospital.

Showing their frustration with Tenet over their working conditions. They say the hospital is understaffed, and the nurses can’t offer the care that patients need because of it.

Contract negotiations between Tenet and the nurses union continue in May. Their contract expires in June.

Nurses picketed outside each of the nine Tenet hospitals in California including Twin Cities in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical center in San Luis Obispo.