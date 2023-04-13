Sound Off – Thu 04/13/2023 – Alan Baker & Joan Steele

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Alan Baker of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

*Joan Steele with San Antonio Mission. Mission Days is Saturday at Mission San Antonio. Docents dress up in 1800’s garb, demonstrating skills practiced in the early days of the mission. Also, music and dancing from that era, 11-3 Saturday, $20 per car load.