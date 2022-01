General Charles Mcgee is dead.

The Tuskegee airman flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.

In 1942, he left the University of Illinois to join a new program for black soldiers to train as pilots in the US Army Air Corps.

You may remembering him when he was honored during president Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

He died in his sleep Sunday at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. General Charles Mcgee was 102.