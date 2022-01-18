Marlon Bundo 01.18.2022

Marlon Bundo has died. Marlon was the family pet rabbit of former vice president Mike Pence.

Marlon Bundo became the main character in a series of children’s books produced by the Pence family.

She wrote the children’s book about Bundo’s look at “A day in the life of the vice president”, and “A day in the nation’s capital.” Her mother, Karen Pence, did the illustrations. Bundo’s Instagram account has more than 32 thousand followers.

Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond says Bundo the pet rabbit will always be remembered as “A ball of love in our lives.”