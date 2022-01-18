In Sports 01.18.2022

The LA Rams beat the Phoenix Cardinals 34-11 last night in a wild card game to advance in the NFL playoffs.

The Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Florida, a game you can hear on KPRL.

In high school hoops;

Both Bearcat basketball teams have the night off.

The Atascadero Greyhounds girls team travels to Morro Bay to take on the Pirates at 6:30 tonight.

The boys team is idle until next week, when they host the Bearcats.

The Templeton Eagles boys team travels to San Luis for a game tonight at 6:30. The Eagles are 6-12. The Tigers are 3-13.

The Templeton girls team is hosting Mission Prep tonight. The Eagles are 7-3. The Royals are 7-9. Tip-off is 6:30 tonight at Templeton high school gym.