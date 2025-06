Public Safety Survey

The Paso Robles police department is inviting all residents to fill out a survey designed to gather input on local safety concerns, emergency preparedness, and community risk priorities.

The survey is part of ongoing efforts by the city to improve emergency services, enhance disaster readiness, and ensure that public safety resources align with the community’s needs. Replies are anonymous and confidential.

Link for the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pasorobles-publicsafetysurvey