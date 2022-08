This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel.

The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club.

It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park.

BBQ chicken dinner for $15.

Old timers who are 80 years old or older dine for free.

Drinks and desserts are extra.

Please spread the word.

