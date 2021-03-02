One Sad Note This Morning 3.02.2021

Dave Booker died February 10th in Rancho Mirage.

Booker grew up in Atascadero, and graduated from Atascadero high school in 1963. He graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in accounting. After getting his CPA license, he joined the San Luis firm of Glenn and Burdette. He served on the Atascadero school board from 1975-1979. In 1988, Booker left Glenn Burdette and became a full time banker with First Bank. He ran for mayor of San Luis Obispo in 2004.

A gathering will be held to honor and celebrate his life when it is safe to do so.