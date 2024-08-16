Open Seat For Templeton CSD Board of Directors 8.16.2024

November 2024 Board Vacancy Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District announced that there is a vacant seat on its board for this November election.

The CSD is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks and recreation, and other services to residents in Templeton. Board members establish policies, define priorities, set utility rates, and ensure tax dollars are spent effectively.

In a statement by the CSD, they say that only two candidates have filed papers to run for two of the three open seats currently on the board. These candidates are incumbents Navid Fardanesh and Debra Logan. Because there are only two candidates, there will not be an election for the CSD this November. The third member for the open seat will be appointed by the county board of supervisors.

Anyone who is interested in serving on the board may complete an application online, and is encouraged to attend the October 1st board meeting.