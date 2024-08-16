Paso School Board Discussing Future School Cell Phone Policy 8.16.2024

08-20-24 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, August 20th.

On the board’s agenda is an item to discuss the district’s cell phone policy. The board will be presented with information on how larger school districts, local school districts, and other states are enacting cell phone restrictions.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 272 into law in 2019, which grants school districts authority to regulate the use of smartphones during school hours. Larger school districts in the state, such as the Los Angeles unified school district, plans to ban cell phone usage on campus, while local school districts such as Lucia Mar allows cell phones during break and lunch.

Atscadero’s school district requires phones to be off and away for elementary and middle school students at all times, but allows high school students to use them outside of class. The current policy at Paso Robles allows students to use cell phones at lunch and passing periods, and teachers may permit cell phone usage within instruction.