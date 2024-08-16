Atascadero’s Dancing in the Street This Weekend 8.16.2024

Following the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show at Atascadero’s lake park on Saturday from 10 to 3, the city invites the community to Dancing in the Streets starting at 5 pm.

Entertainment will start the event at historic city hall, with several bands playing around stages at the sunken gardens area.

Entertainment lineup ranges from Cassie B to the Vibe Setters, Steppin’ Out, and to the Babiez Ultimate Party Band.

A variety of food trucks, craft beer, and wine vendors will be out for this evening of music and dancing. This event is free to attend.

For this event, East Mall and West Mall from El Camino Real and Lewis avenue will be closed, as well as Palma avenue between East Mall and Entrada.