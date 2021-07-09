Opener For Friday 7.09.2021

A warm weekend in the north county. High temperatures today ranging from 94 in Atascadero to 102 in Paso Robles. Tomorrow, we’ll see highs near 105 in Paso Robles. 95 in Atascadero. Then the north county will cool off by the middle of next week.

Governor Gavin Newsom stopped in San Luis Obispo county yesterday to talk about the severity of the drought. Supervisor Lynn Compton welcoming people at Lopez lake east of Arroyo Grande. Supervisor Lynn Compton lives in the south county, but she used to have a home at lake Nacimiento, so she’s familiar with lakes.