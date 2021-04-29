Opener For Thursday 4.29.2021

Did it feel a little like summer yesterday?

It did at high school baseball games yesterday in Atascadero and Paso Robles. A little wind, but warm weather made shorts comfortable attire for baseball fans.

The north county will see temperatures in the low to mid 90’s today and tomorrow, then it will cool off again this weekend. Temps dropping back into the mid 80’s Saturday and Sunday, and they’ll stay in the 80’s through next week. May starting out cooler in the north county than we’ll see the next couple of days.