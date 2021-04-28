Sound Off – Tue 4/28/2021 – Cynthia Anthony and Joe Irick, & Chris Lambert

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Cynthia Anthony and Joe Irick of Rotary. For more information go to their website: https://www.pasoroblesrotary.org/.

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/WEDSO04282021.mp3



Creator of “Your Own Backyard” Podcast – Chris Lambert. For more information go to his website: https://www.yourownbackyardpodcast.com/.