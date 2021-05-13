SLO County Still In Shock 5.13.2021

Most of San Luis Obispo county still in shock after the tragic death of a San Luis Obispo police officer, killed in the line of duty when he and five other officers tried to serve a search warrant at an apartment in San Luis.

As the county processes the tragic death of the San Luis Obispo police officer, district attorney Dan Dow reflects on meeting detective Luca Benedetti when he was a young police recruit in Atascadero more than 12 years ago.

The district attorney says there is a group in our county created to help the families of officers, SLO-LEAF. He encourages people to donate to SLO-LEAF to help officers and their families.

GO FUND ME ACCOUNT FOR LUCA BENEDETTI

San Luis Obispo officials also established a Go-Fund-Me account for the Benedetti family. The initial goal was to raise $250 thousand dollars to help the family.

As of six this morning, the Go Fund Me account has raised more than $345,000. The new goal is $500,000.

Promoted by national magazines like Newsweek, the account is attracting donations throughout the nation.

If you’d like to donate, go to Go Fund Me Benedetti. Or as Dan Dow suggested, you may also donate to SLO LEAF which helps officers in need throughout San Luis Obispo county, including the family of Luca Benedetti.