A new month, but the weather remains the same. Sunny with highs in the upper 80’s. That’s the forecast for the north county through the extended fourth of July weekend.

Yesterday, high temperatures were 81 in Santa Margartia, 85 in Atascadero, 89 in Paso Robles and 90 in Shandon.

Over at the coast temperatures remains cool. 63 the high yesterday in Cambria. 72 in Morro Bay. That will continue through the summer.