Opener For Wednesday 10.06.2021

Still no identity for the person who won Monday night’s power ball. Someone bought the winning tickets at Albertson’s on Quintana road in Morro Bay. That power ball ticket is paying off nearly $700 million dollars. So far, the winner has not stepped forward.

Numerous real estate agents and investment people have stepped forward, however, saying they are available to help that individual invest that money.

Unlike some states, California does publicly identify lottery winners. Soon we’ll find out if the winner were a tourist passing through town, or a local that you may have known for a long time. And then the spending spree begins for someone who bought a lottery ticket in Morro Bay, probably never imagining it would change their life forever.