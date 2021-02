It’s only late February, but parts of the north county are beginning to feel like spring has sprung. the fruitless pear trees on turtle drive in paso robles are beginning to bloom.

More people are wearing shorts and t-shirts. But that doesn’t mean we’re done with rain. Forecasters now saying there’s about a 30% chance of rain late next week. The clouds will appear Tuesday. The likelihood of rain reaches 30% by next Saturday. More on the weather forecast coming up in a few minutes.