PG&E Foundation Donating $1.2 Million to Food Banks 10.02.2025

The PG&E Foundation announced that as federal assistance programs lose funding, they are donating $1.12 million to local food banks, tribal food banks, and senior meal programs to help with growing needs.

The PG&E Foundation’s recent contribution will provide the equivalent of about 3.3 million meals for individuals and families in need, supporting over 50 central and northern California organizations. In San Luis Obispo county, this includes $20,400 to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo county, and $7,500 to Meals That Connect.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.