Other Stories This Friday 03.03.2023

The 24-year-old driver accused of killing a young San Luis Obispo couple was released from custody Wednesday. 24-year-old Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio struck the couple with his car back on November 21st as they were walking their dog. Patricio was released from jail, but he will wear an ankle bracelet. Police arrested Patricio Monday after a three-month investigation.

A San Luis Obispo county superior court judge sentences a convicted sex criminal to 435 years in prison. 36-year-old Daniel Ramirez-Guiterrez abused two children and one adult in two California counties. One child was under ten. Another under 14. Again, 435 years in prison for the convicted sex criminal.