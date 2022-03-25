Other Stories This Friday 03.25.2022

The average price of gas is up over $6 per gallon in San Luis Obispo county. That breaks a new record.

This week, the average price of regular unleaded reached $6.05 in San Luis Obispo county. It’s the third most expensive gas in California. Mono and Inyo counties are the most expensive.

The governor says if you drive a car, you may receive $400 for each car you own to offset the cost of gasoline. The nine billion dollar allocation is part of an 11 billion dollar package to provide relief from sky rocketing gas prices in the state.

Hearst Castle may reopen May eleventh. Ticket prices are going up to $30 per tour.

The Oceano Community Services District director resigns. She says she has serious concerns about her safety.