Other Stories This Friday 05.13.2022

The Santa Margarita woman who was reported missing has been located in Sacramento. 59-year-old Lisa Laviano was reported missing by a friend. But she’s alive and well in Sacramento.

The county health department reports 289 new covid-19 cases. No deaths reported. They do not report how many of those people who came down with covid previously received vaccinations.

The mission to launch a Space X rocket with 53 Starlink satellites is delayed again. That was the third time it’s been delayed. They’ll try again at 3:07 this afternoon. So you may keep your eye out for that.