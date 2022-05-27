Other Stories This Friday 05.27.2022

If you travel to Piedras Blancas Rookery north of San Simeon this weekend to look at the elephant seals, you’ll see a lot of them. More elephant seals than usual this time of year. More than any other time of year. There used to be a predator which kept the elephant seals off the beaches, and confined their birthing to islands off the coast, but the grizzly bear has been eliminated.

At the pier in Port San Luis, a pirate ship arrived this week. It’s called the Devil’s Gauntlet. You can find more information on the pirate ship temporarily docked at the port at: buccaneerleague.org.