Oktoberfest 09.30.2022

Tomorrow is the first day of October, and that brings Oktoberfest back to the north county.

The fundraiser is tomorrow afternoon and evening at Harris Stage Lines on North River road in Paso Robles. That’s next to River K Pumpkin Patch.

For more information you can go to Neighboraid’s website, or contact St. James Episcopal Church. Last year, 90 people attended Oktoberfest. So far this year, they’ve sold 130 tickets.

Today is the final day to buy $75 tickets if you’d like to attend. You can buy an entire table if you and your friends enjoy German beer and Oompah music.

