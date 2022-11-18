Other Stories This Friday 11.18.2022

Another rocket to blast off from Vandenberg air force base around 8:25 tonight. If that doesn’t work they’ll try again at 8:11 tomorrow. The Space X launch will carry 52 more Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 stores across the US. It’s a campaign to unionize the company’s stores. Workers say they want better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores. No stores impacted by the strike, but the Starbucks on Creston road near Food For Less is plagued by worker slowdowns and no shows.

Pismo Beach firefighters rescue a cat Wednesday which got stuck in a storm drain near Spyglass drive. Norman the cat found his way down the storm drain, but couldn’t find his way out.

Business news, the president of the federal reserve bank of St. Louis is urging the fed to raise interest rates to 5% and one quarter percent to slow inflation. Rampant spending by the Joe Biden administration has created the worst inflation in 40 years in the US.