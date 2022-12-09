Other Stories This Friday 12.09.2022

Highway one reopens Wednesday afternoon. The highway is now open, but traffic control is in effect from 7 in the morning until 5 each afternoon while the work continues on road repairs.

A San Luis Obispo woman arrested yesterday on suspicion of hit and run. 46-year-old Andrea Wilson allegedly struck a bicyclist with her Toyota 4runner near Los Osos Valley road and Madonna road. She stopped her car, talked with the cyclist, then took off. She’s charged with hit and run.

A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student who was riding his bike on Foothill Boulevard several years ago is charged with another hit and run accident. Gianna Brencola was sentenced to seven years for vehicular manslaughter back in 2017. She served part of that time and was released. A year ago, she struck four cars while driving drunk on Morro Bay’s Embarcadero. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 30th.