Other Stories This Monday 04.25.2022

Caltrans clears out a homeless encampment between highway one and Santa Rosa creek because of safety issues. About 16 homeless people camped in the area. Caltrans cleared out the encampment because of wildfire safety and the environment.

A California state senator is proposing a bill that would pay eligible farm workers $1,000 a month for three years to offset the impact of the drought. Senate Bill 1066 would create the California Farmworkers Drought Resilience Pilot Project.

Atascadero gets a new pizza restaurant. Mountain Mike’s Pizza opens recently just off 101 near Holiday Inn Express and Suites. It’s on West Front between Santa Rosa and Portola. The Atascadero Mountain Mike’s is managed by Gary Grewal and Raj Singh. It has six TV screens for sports fans.

Again this Mother’s Day, the Atascadero Printery is doing its annual Mother’s Day dinner fundraiser. A lasagna dinner for 4 is $45. Orders must be placed by May 7th. Pick up is May 8th. To place an order to go atascaderoprintery.org.