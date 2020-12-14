Other Stories This Monday 12.14.2020

Union hospital workers reach an agreement with Tenet Healthcare. Tenet has 11 hospitals in California including Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. The new contract agreement covers over 4,300 workers. The workers will get raises, and access to better coronavirus pandemic support and safety measures.

Cal Poly graduate Victor Glover has been selected to train for a possible lunar mission. Right now, the 44-year-old Glover is on a historic mission at the international space station. Glover is the fourth Cal Poly alumnus to be an astronaut. He is the first black astronaut to make an extended stay onboard the international space station. Soon he may make a lunar landing.

Speaking of the moon….. More king tides on the coast today and tomorrow. King tides are the highest and lowest of the year. Through tomorrow, the difference at Port San Luis is about eight and a half feet. Today, high tide will be 6.89 feet at 8:43 this morning. Low tide will be a 4:06 this afternoon. It will be negative 1.66 feet.