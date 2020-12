The drive through version of the Vine Street Victorian Showcase was a great success Saturday night in Paso Robles.

Class Act Dance performed Nutcracker in front of one home. Residents sat in front of some homes and waived at the passersby. Hundreds of cars drove up and down Vine Street between 6 and 8 Saturday night to admire homes decorated for Christmas.

If you missed it, you’ve got another chance. The drive by Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase happens again this Saturday night.