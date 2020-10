A California state workers union representing those who do maintenance and work on the landscape at state prisons are fighting for the right to keep their facial hair. State prison officials are telling them they have to shave for the N-95 mask to fit property to fight Covid-19.

Cal Poly opens its new $39 million dollar Vista Grande Dining Complex. It has seven different venues and a neighborhood market. Its 35,400 square feet. There’s an outdoor fireplaces and game tables.