School Board Elections 04.11.2023

The Paso Robles school board election is underway.

Ballots were mailed out on March 20th. Voters have until April 18th, one week from today, to return their ballots to the county elections office.

Angela Hollander received over $17 thousand dollars in campaign donations from teachers unions.

Kenny Enny has a more broad based-backing. Most of his donations are $100 donations from citizens who are concerned about gang violence and dismal test scores in the school district.

