Other Stories This Tuesday 10.19.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors to meet today. The meeting is open to the public. Just one public hearing, related to water wells in the Arroyo Grande area.

In Santa Barbara county, the Alisal fire is 80% contained. The fire has burned 17,254 acres. Cooler weather is helping firefighters. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

One sad note today, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on the Andy Griffith show, died recently. She was 95 years old. Thelma Lou was Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

On Sunday, Ron Howard paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet. Howard played sheriff Andy Taylor’s son, Opie. He says, ”She sweetened every scene in which she appeared.”

Betty Lynn was working on an autobiography, which is expected to be release posthumously.

Betty Lynn dead at the age of 95.

Ron Howard is now 67 years of age.