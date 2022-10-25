Other Stories This Tuesday 10.25.2022

Scott Peterson moved off death row. Two years ago, the California supreme court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife twenty years ago. Peterson is a Cal Poly graduate. He worked at Morro Bay golf course while studying at Cal Poly. A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial.

No one hit the powerball jackpot Monday, so it’s grown to $680 million for tomorrow. The odds of winning, a bit of a long shot. One in 292 million.

Much better odds in the Cuesta college athletic raffle. And the $100 ticket you buy funds the athletic department at Cuesta college. But you better call Cuesta this week to buy one of those. The prizes include a trip to Lambeau field to watch the Rams play the Packers. Or a trip to LAS to watch them shoot NFL today. Steve Mariucci and other notable football analysts will be on hand.