Other Stories This Tuesday 2.25.2020

Fatte’s Pizza in Atascadero closed abruptly. Last week, the owner put a long rambling note on the door making allegations about data theft. Several employees say they have not been paid. Fatte’s Pizza has restaurants through California including Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Each pizza restaurant is operated independently.

The Hungry Fisherman re-opens in Morro Bay. The owners closed it in October to renovate the building. Pablo and Francisco Rivera started out as dishwashers, then became cooks and then owners in 2005. Pablo says “The only thing that’s not new are the cooks.”

In Santa Barbara, two workers at the county jail arrested on allegations of sexual assault involving inmates. 34-year-old Salvador Vargas and 47-year-old Gabriel Castro arrested on a variety of charges related to sex with a person in custody. The victims have not been identified. The sheriff’s department has not indicated if those victims were men or women.