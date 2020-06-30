Other Stories This Tuesday 6.30.2020

In Sacramento, the so-called Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of kidnapping. He is also accused of 62 rapes and other crimes. 74-year-old Joseph Juames Dangelo entered the guilty pleas during a hearing held at a Sacramento state ballroom.

The sea lion population in San Luis Obispo county is suffering from toxic algae poisoning. More than 20 of the sea lions have been treated by the marine mammal center in Sausalito. A few of those are local sea lions.

The state of Mississippi retires the confederate symbol from the state flag. It was the last state with the confederate battle emblem on the flag. The Mississippi state senate voted 37-14 to change the flag. That’s after the state house voted 91-23 to retire the flag. The governor is expected to sign the bill into law in a few days.