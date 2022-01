Health officer Penny Borenstein reports an increase in cases of covid in the county. She says 41 people are hospitalized. Two more people with covid died, although Dr. Borenstein does not say if they had other health issues which caused their deaths. The two cases were in the 50-69 years of age bracket.

The state is sending out the last patch of covid shutdown stimulus checks. They sent out about 180 thousand from December 27th to yesterday. About 1400 will be direct deposits.