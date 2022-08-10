Other Stories This Wednesday 08.10.2022

San Luis Obispo police arrested an Arroyo Grande man on a bicycle, who was carrying more than 100 grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The arrested occurred Monday morning on Prado lane, near the homeless facility. The man was riding a stolen bicycle. The man allegedly gave a false name to the police officer, but the officer recognized him. He had three felony warrants. The bike he was riding was stolen during a home burglary in San Luis on July 25th.

This week, police and firefighters are conducting a training exercise at Grover Beach elementary school. Police departments from several south county agencies will take part, as well as California State Parks, Cal Fire and the Lucia Mar unified school district. They held one training exercise yesterday. Another is scheduled for Saturday.