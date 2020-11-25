Other Stories This Wednesday 11.25.2020

The CHP to be out in force this four day holiday weekend, beginning at six this evening. Last year during Thanksgiving, 42 people died on California roadways. Last year, the CHP made 867 arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A San Luis Obispo superior court judge rules that cannabis billboards along the 101 are illegal. Attorney Stew Jenkins says the ruling will not end pot signage along highway one and other state highways, but remove them from 101 which is an interstate.

A Mylar balloon caused power lines in San Luis to go down yesterday morning. The balloon came into contact with the power lines on California boulevard and interrupted service until PG & E crews responded.

Fire in the riverbed. This time, in Lompoc. Fire crews responded yesterday afternoon to a brush fire at a homeless encampment in the Santa Ynez riverbed officials say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.