In Sports 11.25.2020

The Cal Poly basketball teams return to action this week. Both teams playing in empty gyms. No fans allowed this week because of the coronavirus paranoia.

The women play later this morning at the number two ranked team in the country, Stanford on the farm in Palo Alto. Tip-off is at eleven this morning. The women of Cal Poly against the Stanford Cardinal. Last year, the Cal Poly women finished 11-18 for the season.

The men’s team will host Bethesda University of Anaheim on Friday. The flames are in the Pacific Christian athletic conference.

Again, both games are to be played without fans. Nobody allowed in the gym except players, coaches, trainers, ball boys and girls and announcers.