Other Stories This Wednesday 8.04.2021

The hearing for the Kristin Smart murder trial continues in San Luis Obispo. A former neighbor in the dorms described Paul Flores as a creep who hung out around Smart’s residence hall room in the months leading up to her disappearance in 1996. He told the court, “Everyone knew Paul Flores was creepy. A lot of women felt uncomfortable around him. He was not welcome.” End of quote. Smart’s body was never found. That hearing continues today in San Luis superior court.

A 18-year-old Hanford man arrested Sunday after loading a gun in downtown Pismo Beach, and then firing shots at the beach. Joel Vela of Hanford fired several rounds into the sand on Sunday. Vela and a woman were arguing when she walked away. He fired the gun as he followed her north up the beach. No-one was injured in the incident.

Vela was booked in the county jail.

San Luis Obispo county is offering gift cards at vaccine clinics. The health department started offering a $25 dollar gift card on Monday. The gift cards offered on a first-come, first-served basis.